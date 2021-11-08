Police Investigating Fairfield County TD Bank Robbery

Police are asking the public for help locating the person who allegedly robbed a TD Bank in Fairfield County.

The robbery took place around noon Sunday, Nov. 7 at the TD Bank of Westport Avenue in Norwalk.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call the bank had just been robbed and the suspect had fled on foot.

Officers on the scene gathered witnesses on the scene learned that the suspect handed a note to a teller advising that he was in possession of a weapon.

No weapon was displayed during the course of the robbery.

The robber was described as a heavy-set white male wearing a hat and shorts.

Patrol Officers searched the vicinity without locating the man.

This case is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Det. Taranto at telephone number 203-854-3102, or by email at jtaranto@norwalkct.org.

