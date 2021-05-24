Police Investigating After Man's Body Found In Connecticut River

Police launched an investigation after a man’s body was found by a boater in the Connecticut River in Western Mass.

The discovery in Hampshire County happened around 6 p.m., Friday, May 21, in the river in Northampton, said Laurie Loisel, director of Communications for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The boater summoned emergency help when he discovered the body and then stayed with the body to help the police find it, Loisel said.

A Northampton Police Department dispatcher was able to trace the phone call to find the boater about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area, she added.

Members of the Northampton Police Department and the Northampton Fire Department responded by boat and recovered the body of a man.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death and identification of the body.

Additional investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is ongoing.

