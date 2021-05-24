Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Weather Whiplash: Return To Cooler Conditions Will Be Followed By New Spike In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Police Investigating After Man's Body Found In Connecticut River

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man's body was found floating in the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts.
A man's body was found floating in the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police launched an investigation after a man’s body was found by a boater in the Connecticut River in Western Mass.

The discovery in Hampshire County happened around 6 p.m., Friday, May 21, in the river in Northampton, said Laurie Loisel, director of Communications for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The boater summoned emergency help when he discovered the body and then stayed with the body to help the police find it, Loisel said.

A Northampton Police Department dispatcher was able to trace the phone call to find the boater about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area, she added.

Members of the Northampton Police Department and the Northampton Fire Department responded by boat and recovered the body of a man.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death and identification of the body.

Additional investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.