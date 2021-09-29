Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police ID Woman Killed In CT Hit-Run Crash Involving SUV

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Connecticut have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

New Haven County resident Jacqueline Sheppard, age 58, of Waterbury, was killed around 8:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, during a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury in which an SUV fled the scene.

According to Lt. Robert Davis, of the Waterbury Police, an investigation of the crash shows that a Ford Explorer approached the intersection of Route 8 and East Aurora Street at a high rate of speed, disobeying the red traffic light at the intersection. 

The Explorer then collided with a Mazda pickup truck. The impact of the collision caused the pick-up truck to roll over several times. 

The pick-up truck struck a red Lexus sedan, which then struck an ambulance.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and a female passenger fled from the scene, prior to police arrival.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the driver and occupant of the Mazda pick-up truck to an area hospital for treatment. 

The driver, identified as Sheppard, was pronounced dead shortly after. 

The passenger in the pick-up truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured during the collision. 

The occupants inside the ambulance sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.