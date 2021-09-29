Police ID Woman Killed In CT Hit-Run Crash Involving SUV

Police in Connecticut have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

New Haven County resident Jacqueline Sheppard, age 58, of Waterbury, was killed around 8:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, during a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury in which an SUV fled the scene.

According to Lt. Robert Davis, of the Waterbury Police, an investigation of the crash shows that a Ford Explorer approached the intersection of Route 8 and East Aurora Street at a high rate of speed, disobeying the red traffic light at the intersection.

The Explorer then collided with a Mazda pickup truck. The impact of the collision caused the pick-up truck to roll over several times.

The pick-up truck struck a red Lexus sedan, which then struck an ambulance.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and a female passenger fled from the scene, prior to police arrival.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the driver and occupant of the Mazda pick-up truck to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as Sheppard, was pronounced dead shortly after.

The passenger in the pick-up truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured during the collision.

The occupants inside the ambulance sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.