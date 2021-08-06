Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police ID Woman Killed After Being Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman who was found dead after police say she was struck by her own vehicle in Fairfield County has now been identified.
A woman who was found dead after police say she was struck by her own vehicle in Fairfield County has now been identified. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A woman who was found dead after police say she was struck by her own vehicle in Fairfield County has now been identified.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, the Darien Police Department responded to Middlesex Commons/Hale Lane on a report of a motor vehicle crash. 

Through an on-scene investigation, officers discovered the 80-year-old woman was struck in the parking area by her own vehicle, Darien  Chief of Police Donald B. Anderson said.

The woman, now identified as Kathleen Fogarty, who resided in the complex, was deceased prior to the officers' arrival, Anderson said. 

There is no evidence that any other persons or other vehicles were involved in this incident which occurred in the shared parking area of the condominium complex, said Anderson.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Darien Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.

"The investigation is ongoing and involves many varied avenues of further review and investigative steps," Anderson said. "The Darien Police Department wishes to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Fogarty family in their time of loss."

If anyone witnessed the accident or has further information please contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.   

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.