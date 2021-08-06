Police ID Woman Killed After Being Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Fairfield County

A woman who was found dead after police say she was struck by her own vehicle in Fairfield County has now been identified.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, the Darien Police Department responded to Middlesex Commons/Hale Lane on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Through an on-scene investigation, officers discovered the 80-year-old woman was struck in the parking area by her own vehicle, Darien Chief of Police Donald B. Anderson said.

The woman, now identified as Kathleen Fogarty, who resided in the complex, was deceased prior to the officers' arrival, Anderson said.

There is no evidence that any other persons or other vehicles were involved in this incident which occurred in the shared parking area of the condominium complex, said Anderson.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Darien Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.

"The investigation is ongoing and involves many varied avenues of further review and investigative steps," Anderson said. "The Darien Police Department wishes to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Fogarty family in their time of loss."

If anyone witnessed the accident or has further information please contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.