Police ID Man Found Stabbed To Death In Vehicle In Fairfield County

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death inside a vehicle in Fairfield County with multiple stab wounds.

Fairfield County resident Jimmy Louis, age 43, was found inside the vehicle around 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 on Hamilton Avenue in Stamford, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had multiple stab wounds to his upper body, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

Officers immediately initiated CPR, and EMS transported Louis to Stamford Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Patrol officers that were canvassing the area discovered an additional crime scene nearby.

Investigators secured and processed two crime scenes; one scene in the area of 54 Hamilton and the other on Culloden Road.

Louis, a Stamford resident, underwent an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the death has been classified as a homicide, Scanlon said.

The Stamford Police Department is investigating this death in conjunction with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Stamford PD is asking anyone with information regarding the victim or has had recent contact with the victim to call the Major Crimes office at 203-977-4421.

