Police: CT Man Repeatedly Returned To Popular Restaurant After Getting Kicked Out For Fighting

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly trespassing at a popular downtown restaurant after he had been ejected for fighting.

Josiah Shumaker, age 24, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for the incident which took place on two nights in June in Milford.

According to police, Shumaker, of Mystic, repeatedly returned to Stonebridge, at 50 Daniel St., after being ejected for being involved in an altercation, police said.

Employees reported that over the next few hours Shumaker repeatedly entered the bar and was ejected again. On the third incident, Milford Police were contacted and an arrest of Shumaker was requested.

Shumaker refused to present identification to police when requested to do so.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was obtained for Shumaker.

Shumaker was charged with criminal trespass and released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.