Police Cruiser Shot, Bullet Barely Misses Officer In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
The bullet flew through the windshield of the police cruiser. Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

A Western Massachusetts police officer barely missed being shot when a bullet flew through the windshield of his police cruiser while parked at city gas pumps.

The incident took place at 9:40 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, when a Hampden County officer from the Holyoke Police Department was parked at the city gas pumps on Commercial Street, Captain M. Moriarty said.

According to Moriarty, while the manned cruiser was parked, a single bullet struck the front windshield at chest level. The bullet missed the officer, who was sitting in the driver's seat.

The officer requested backup and additional units responded to the area to help secure the scene.

An investigation determined the shot originated from the High Street area, Moriarty said.

Holyoke officers searched the area for evidence, witnesses, and suspects. 

Massachusetts State Police Ballistics were called to the scene to aid in the investigation. 

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

