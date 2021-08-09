Police 'Concerned' About Missing Fairfield County Woman

Police are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County woman who has been missing for two days.

Westport Police are searching for Tammy Lynn McQuillan, age 51, who is believed to have walked away from her from sometime after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, and hasn't been seen since, said Westport Police Lt. Jillian Cabana.

McQuillan, who police say there are "concerned about," is described as being 5-foot-8, 300 to 350 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information that can help locate McQuillan is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

