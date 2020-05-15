Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspects In Stolen Golf Carts Caper

Police are asking for help in identifying suspects in the theft of three golf carts from an area golf course.

The theft was discovered around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, May 14, when employees at the Carl Dickman Par 3 Golf Course in Fairfield were opening for the day.

Fairfield Police Capt. Robert Kalamaras said when police arrived they found that three golf carts - two gas-powered carts and one electric-powered cart - were stolen from a fenced-in storage area sometime Wednesday, May 13.

Two of the golf carts were found Thursday morning submerged in a stream on the east side of the golf course and the third cart was located on a trail behind the Department of Public Works building on One Rod Highway, Kalamaras said.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage which showed multiple people having a campfire and alcoholic beverages between 9-10 p.m. Wednesday behind the DPW building, near where one of the carts was found, he added.

During the investigation, officers also located two damaged fence gates at Sullivan Field and a damaged gate leading into the golf course.

The damage to the three golf carts and the property is estimated to be approximately $50,000, Kalamaras said.

Fairfield Police are actively investigating and are asking for the public’s help in identifying any potential suspects.

Anyone who may be able to identify one or more of the suspects, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.