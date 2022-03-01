Police Asking For Help Identifying Fairfield County Stabbing Suspects

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying three men who are wanted in connection with a series of stabbings and an assault outside of a nightclub.

The incident took place just before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Bridgeport outside of Club Azul on Madison Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport Police.

The fight continued further down Madison Avenue in which three victims were stabbed with a knife, one with severe injuries, Appleby said.

The three men involved can also be seen physically assaulting a fourth victim who is knocked unconscious before they flee on foot toward Federal Street, he added.

As the fourth victim was lying unconscious on the ground, a woman, seemingly not involved, exits the passenger side of a gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac and walks over to the victim, and goes through the unconscious victim's pockets stealing his personal belongings, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking any information on the identities of any of the three men and the woman, as well as the owner of the gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.