Police Ask For Help In Investigation Of Fairfield County Hit-Run Crash

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating the person responsible for allegedly hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was hit around 11:23 p.m., Sunday, June 6 in the area of Wilson Street, just south of Grenhart Road in Stamford, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police.

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old Stamford resident was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian remains in Stamford Hospital ICU in critical, but stable, condition, Booth said.

The evidence at the scene led investigators to believe that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, but the vehicle had fled the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving.

There were no witnesses on the scene that could provide any information to the investigating officers, Booth said.

Based on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, as well as City of Stamford traffic cameras, the CARS traffic unit has identified a possible suspect vehicle as being a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL with a sunroof and an unknown CT registration plate, he added.

Know this vehicle? Stamford Police Department

The vehicle appears to be occupied by at least three people and the operator appears to be a white male and has damage to the front end and hood, Booth said.

CARS is asking anyone that may have any information on this vehicle to please contact Booth or Ofc. Daniel Oliva at 203-977-4712.

