Pickup Smashes Into Front Of CT Gas Station Store, Chains Used To Pull Door Off, Police Say

A pickup truck smashed into a Connecticut gas station/convenience and used a chain to rip the front door off the building.

After ripping off the door, around 3 a.m., on Friday, March 26, multiple suspects entered the Valero Store located 269 Main Street, in Windsor Locks, said Lt. Paul Cherniack.

Officers responded and canvassed the area, but the suspects had fled prior to police arrival, Cherniack said.

The front door and the building itself sustained damage.

Video surveillance showed multiple suspects using what appeared to be a chain attached to a truck to rip the front door off the building, Cherniack said.

Unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

The case is open and under investigation.

