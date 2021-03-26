Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT House Extends Lamont's Emergency Declarations
Police & Fire

Pickup Smashes Into Front Of CT Gas Station Store, Chains Used To Pull Door Off, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A pick-up truck was used to smash into a Valero gas station store.
A pick-up truck was used to smash into a Valero gas station store. Photo Credit: Windsor Locks Police

A pickup truck smashed into a Connecticut gas station/convenience and used a chain to rip the front door off the building.

After ripping off the door, around 3 a.m., on Friday, March 26, multiple suspects entered the Valero Store located 269 Main Street, in Windsor Locks, said Lt. Paul Cherniack.

Officers responded and canvassed the area, but the suspects had fled prior to police arrival, Cherniack said.

The front door and the building itself sustained damage. 

Video surveillance showed multiple suspects using what appeared to be a chain attached to a truck to rip the front door off the building, Cherniack said.

Unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

The case is open and under investigation.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.