Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Hit-Run Crash Near Gas Station In Fairfield County

A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a busy Fairfield County roadway.

The crash took place around 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at North Avenue and French Street in Bridgeport near the Citgo gas station.

According to Sergeant Gabe Meszaros, of the Bridgeport Police, a male pedestrian was crossing North Avenue from the south side of the street when he was struck in the left travel lane by a dark unidentified vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued eastbound on North Avenue, Meszaros said.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by an AMR paramedic.

The pedestrian has been identified but the name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team along with the Fairfield Police Department Regional Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

