A pedestrian was hit by a car in Fairfield County during the early-morning hours.

The crash took place around 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 on Atlantic and Henry streets in Stamford, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Stamford Police said.

The area was closed for an investigation but reopened a short time later.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

