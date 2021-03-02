Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Person Found Dead In Burning Vehicle In CT, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the car fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person was found dead after a vehicle fire in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 4 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3. when West Hartford Police were notified of a motor vehicle fire in the parking lot of 46 Kane Street, said West Hartford Capt. Michael Perruccio.

The responding officer broke a window in an attempt to enter/view inside the vehicle, however, the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, Perruccio said.

Due to the severity of the fire, the officer could not see inside or access the interior of the vehicle. West Hartford Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, he added.

Upon closer examination, a sole occupant in the driver’s seat of the vehicle was discovered dead, Perruccio said.

The incident is being investigated by the West Hartford Police Department, West Hartford Fire Department, and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

