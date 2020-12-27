Paychecks, Gifts Cards, Face Masks, Toilet Paper Stolen From Country Club In Fairfield County

Police are investigating a larceny at a Fairfield County country club that included the theft of paychecks, gift cards, face masks, and toilet paper.

The incident was reported by the Woodway Country Club to Darien police around 3:01 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, an employee informed officers that at some point between Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12, several items had been taken from an office space.

The employee indicated that numerous paychecks and Amazon gift cards meant for employees had been left out on a desktop during the above time period and had gone missing.

In addition, the employee reported several other items missing to include phone chargers, a vacuum, face masks, toilet paper, and a sweatshirt.

Officers were informed that some of the checks had already been cashed.

There were no signs of forced entry but the employee noted a window had been left open.

