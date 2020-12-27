Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here's Latest On Potential For New Year's Storm After Stretch Of Dry Days To Start Week
Police & Fire

Paychecks, Gifts Cards, Face Masks, Toilet Paper Stolen From Country Club In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Woodbury Country Club.
The Woodbury Country Club. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a larceny at a Fairfield County country club that included the theft of paychecks, gift cards, face masks, and toilet paper.

The incident was reported by the Woodway Country Club to Darien police around 3:01 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, an employee informed officers that at some point between Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12,  several items had been taken from an office space. 

The employee indicated that numerous paychecks and Amazon gift cards meant for employees had been left out on a desktop during the above time period and had gone missing.

In addition, the employee reported several other items missing to include phone chargers, a vacuum, face masks, toilet paper, and a sweatshirt. 

Officers were informed that some of the checks had already been cashed. 

There were no signs of forced entry but the employee noted a window had been left open.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.