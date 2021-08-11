Parolee Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Stop In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who is a convicted felon on parole was nabbed on alleged drug and gun charges during a traffic stop.

Evans Powell, age 30, was busted on Friday, Aug. 6, following a three-week investigation after receiving word that he selling drugs in Stamford, authorities said.

Stamford PD Capt. Richard Conklin said Powell, who is recently out of jail and on parole, is "very familiar to the department" for a host of different crimes ranging from assaults to sex crimes to drug dealing.

In his latest arrest, Powell was stopped near Greenwich Avenue in Stamford after investigators found out he was driving a silver Audi A4 with counterfeit, temporary New Jersey plates, said Conklin.

During the stop, Powell, a Stamford resident, admitted that the tags were fake and he was arrested, Conklin said.

Before having the vehicle towed, officers searched inside and found four bags of crack cocaine weighing over a half-ounce, $1,115 in cash, an electronic scale used in drug dealing, as well as a 9-inch knife on the seat next to where Powell was sitting, Conklin said.

Stamford Police Narc Squad officers then searched Powell's home where they found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a large-capacity magazine; the gun was reported stolen out of North Carolina in April of 2020, Conklin said.

They also located a loaded Sturm Ruger 22 semi-automatic pistol, as well as an additional $1,000 in cash, he added.

Powell was charged with a host of narcotics and weapons charges, as well as traffic violations.

He was given a $150,000 bond, but Conklin called it "a moot point" because he was on parole he was remanded to custody.

"Another very good proactive case by the squad to get illegal guns and drugs off the streets, Conklin said.

