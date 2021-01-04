Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed, Two Rescued In Two-Alarm Fire At CT Multi-Family Home

Kathy Reakes
A woman was killed in a two-alarm fire at a multi-family home in New Haven.
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a fire in a multi-family home in Connecticut.

The New Haven Fire Department received word of the two-alarm fire around 2 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at 151 Saltonstall Ave., in New Haven, said the New Haven Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a large working fire, with three people trapped on the top floor of the three-story building, the department said.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue two of the people using a ladder, but the third person, a woman, did not make it, they added.

"Members of Whitney Station keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time," the department said.

In addition, some 20 people from three families were displaced, including six children, and some of the victim's family.

The American Red Cross was assisting families and helped with grief counselors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

