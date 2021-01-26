Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
One Killed, One Critically Injured In CT Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
One Connecticut resident was killed and another critically injured during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 7:47 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, in the area of Garden Street at Capen Street in Hartford, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Infiniti near the intersection, which struck a utility pole after the collision, said Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert. 

A man, identified as Luis Dominguez, Jr., age 26, of Hartford, was located inside the Infiniti suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Boisvert said. 

A second occupant of the Infiniti was located nearby, also suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

The second motor vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

