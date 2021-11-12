One Killed In Two-Vehicle CT Crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which a man was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash took place around about 12:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, on I-91 in Enfield in Hartford County, said the state police.

According to troopers, Hampden County, Massachusetts resident Fernando Lebron, of Chicopee, was driving his 2004 Scion north in the right lane and Dominic Michael Grassetti, age 24, was driving his 2013 Hyundai Sonata behind him, state police said.

According to police Grassetti’s Hyundai struck the Scion from behind, sending both cars out of control, and killing Lebron, age 60.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that Grasseteti, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, also in Hampden County, showed signs of impairment and was administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, police said.

Grassetti, who was not injured, was arrested and transported to Troop H for processing.

He was charged with DUI/liquor or drugs and released on a $150,000 surety bond.

Additional charges are expected in connection with the crash.

The highway was closed for more than five hours following the crash.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Wilson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.