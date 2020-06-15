One Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Norwalk

One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Fairfield County.

The crash took place just after midnight on Monday, June 15, at the intersection of East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue in Norwalk, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

When officers arrived on the scene of the crash they found a car had struck a tree and had heavy damage.

Firefighters from the Norwalk Fire Department extricated the lone occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene, Zwickler said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chris Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.