One Injured In Fairfield County After Crashing Into Construction Ditch

One person was injured in Fairfield County after allegedly ignoring traffic cones and their vehicle ended up in a construction ditch, according to authorities.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13 on Locust Avenue, in New Canaan, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

The vehicle sustained front-end damage. The driver was transported to Norwalk Emergency Room by NCEMS for evaluation of possible injuries, Ferraro said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.