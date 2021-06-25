Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police & Fire

One Hospitalized In I-84 Shooting, Suspect Armed, Dangerous

Zak Failla
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an "armed and dangerous" suspect following a shooting on I-84 in Connecticut that left one hospitalized.

Connecticut State Police troopers were dispatched to the stretch of I-84 in New Haven County, in Cheshire near the Waterbury town line, at Exit 26 early on Friday, June 25, where there was a report of a shooting.

One victim was transported to an area hospital following the shooting, police said, though the extent of the injuries was not known as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as police search for a male suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to State Police, they are working with the Wolcott and Southington Police Departments with a search being conducted in the area of Rogers Orchards.

Police said that the scene is still “active, fluid, and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

