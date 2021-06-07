One Hit During Drive-By Shooting At Fairfield County Housing Complex

Police are asking the public for help after a person was shot during a gathering of people on a basketball court in Fairfield County.

The incident was reported on Sunday, June 6, when the Norwalk Police responded to a 911 call from Norwalk Hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off at the hospital.

Police immediately responded to the area of the hospital and found and stopped the vehicle in question, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was shot while at Meadow Gardens. Officers responded to the area of Meadow Gardens Housing Complex where they located and secured a crime scene in the area of the basketball court, she said.

An investigation found that a dark vehicle was driving by the basketball court area of the Meadow Gardens Housing Complex, where a group of people were gathered. Multiple shots were fired toward the group, and the victim was the only person struck, Gulino said.

The victim received emergency care at Norwalk Hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that this incident is connected to the recent shooting at Suncrest Village Housing Complex, and continue to exhaust all leads, Gulino said.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Nikolas Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtidis@norwalkct.org.

