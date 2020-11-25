One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Three-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

A three-vehicle crash in Fairfield County has left a man dead and two others seriously injured.

The crash took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, on Route 59 between Maple and Judd roads in Easton.

Two of the vehicles were traveling south and one was traveling north, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

The first Easton officer to arrive on the scene found a male passenger who was unresponsive and a citizen administering CPR, Doyle said.

The officer and arriving Easton EMS and Easton Fire Department units took over lifesaving efforts. The individual was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Two other individuals had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Easton Fire Department. Those individuals were also transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with serious injuries, the chief said.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Investigation Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist the Easton Police Department. The Monroe Police Department assisted with traffic and road closures.

Route 59 was shut for approximately four and a half hours while the accident was being investigated.

The incident is still under investigation.

