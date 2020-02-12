One Dead, One Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle CT Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured during an early morning two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6:27 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Wolcott.

Officers responded to the area of 250 County Road for a two-vehicle vehicle crash involving a Honda, occupied by two adults, and a pick-up truck with just the operator, Wolcott Police said.

The occupants in the Honda had to be extricated by the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department. One occupant was dead, and the other was transported to the hospital with severer injuries, police said.

The pick-up operator also suffered injuries and transported to the hospital.

Although early in the investigation, police said it appears the Honda was traveling south on County Road., and crossed the center lane, and crashed head-on into the pick-up that was heading northbound.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Reconstruction teams, with members from Wolcott, Naugatuck, Cheshire, Middlebury, Watertown, Plymouth, and Torrington police departments, were called in to investigate.

