One Dead After Head-On CT Crash

One person is dead following a head-on two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

It happened around 11:25 p.m., Saturday, April 10, in the area of Derby Avenue and Central Avenue in West Haven.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident with an unconscious occupant, said West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Buturla.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was apparent that the two vehicles had hit each other head-on, and the operator of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

"Our major accident investigation squad arrived and took over the investigation," he said.

As of Monday, April 12, officers were still attempting to notify the next of kin of the death, Buturla said.

More information will be released as this investigation continues.

