Officials Condemn CT Home Where Woman Was Found Dead With 52 Cats, Dog

In what started off as a routine medical call for police, turned into an untimely death, the discovery of 52 cats, 12 of them dead, and a house condemned.

The incident started around 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, in New Haven County when Wolcott Police responded to a home on Spring Road for a medical assistant, Chief Edward Stephens said.

When officers arrived they found that the female resident in her 50s had died, in what turned out to be an untimely death.

"The death does not appear suspicious at this time, still awaiting results from M.E," Stephens said.

While at the home, the officers noticed the house was in complete disarray, with a horrible stench, and they noticed dozens and dozens of live cats as well as several deceased cats.

"Our Animal Control was called in and found that there were 53 cats in total. Out of that, we found that 12 were deceased. There was also a canine that was in very bad health," he added.

All the animals were removed from the home, and with the assistance of nearby Animal Control facilities, were able to place them all until they are seen by a veterinarian.

The Health District, along with the Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, were called to the scene to do an inspection of the home, which they condemned, Stephens said.

Police plan to file animal cruelty charges.

