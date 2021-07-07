Officers Injured, Cars Smashed, During Armed Robbery In Fairfield County

Four Fairfield County residents were arrested after a planned gun bust turned into an armed robbery that ended with injured officers and smashed police vehicles.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said the incident, which took place on Thursday, July 1, was the result of a month-long investigation conducted by the department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit targeting Stamford resident Kristian Alvarez, age 18, for the illegal sale of firearms in the city.

But the gun bust went wrong as officers watched Alvarez, in a Nissan Altima with no plates, and three other individuals on Thursday night during a meet-up at Southfield Park, Conklin said.

While the victim met with Alvarez in his own vehicle, Alvarez, a resident of Stamford, pointed a gun at the victim's face and demanded his money (approximately $800 cash) and belongings, including a gold chain, a wallet, and a cell phone, Conklin said.

Two of the people in Alvarez's vehicle, Jahdiel Rodriguez and Jaylan Jones, both 18, walked up to the victim’s car and assisted Alvarez, Conklin said.

The fourth person, identified as 19-year-old Jackdelys Maldonado, acted as “lookout,” according to Conklin, and sat in the vehicle looking around.

While all of that was happening, officers maintained constant visual surveillance of the meeting and robbery.

After taking the victim's possessions, all three men entered the vehicle they arrived in, with Alvarez as the driver, and attempted to flee from the scene.

At this point, officers converged on the Altima inside the parking lot. To get away, Alvarez’s vehicle rammed into several police vehicles.

After the initial collision, Alvarez proceeded to repeatedly ram the police car in his attempt to flee, Conklin said.

Once the vehicle was finally stopped, several officers were treated at Stamford Hospital and released.

Additional officers approached the Nissan Altima in an attempt to place the suspects in custody and immediately observed a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine with eight rounds on Alvarez’s lap, Conklin said.

Officers issued multiple verbal commands to all inside the vehicle to show their hands and exit the vehicle. All four suspects refused to comply with these commands, he added.

"At that point, officers were forced to extricate all four suspects from the vehicle," Conklin said.

All four of the suspects actively resisted arrest and an extended physical confrontation ensued until they were all placed into handcuffs.

Alvarez, who Conklin said was injured in the struggle and treated at Stamford Hospital, was charged with:

Robbery;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Larceny;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Interfering with police;

Threatening;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Possession of an illegal high-capacity magazine;

Illegal sale of a firearm;

Possession of weapons in a motor vehicle;

Assault on a police officer;

Disobeying the signal of an officer.

In addition to various motor vehicle violations.

Rodriguez, Jones, and Maldonado were charged with various crimes including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, and more.

All were held on $350,000 cash-only bonds.

