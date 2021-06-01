Officer, K-9 Struck In CT Hit-Run

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect after an officer and his K-9 were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut, investigators said.

Officers in New Haven County from the Naugatuck Police Department were dispatched to the area of Seth Drive and Highland Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle, which had struck a police cruiser.

It is alleged that the driver rammed a marked patrol vehicle, causing damage and fleeing the area. Investigators noted that neither the officer nor K-9 partner suffered any injuries in the hit-and-run crash.

The investigation into the crash determined that the vehicle used in the incident was a Mercedes E class that was a dark metallic blue and likely produced between 2013 and 2016.

Investigators said that “the vehicle will likely have damage to its headlamps and bumper.”

The hit-and-run remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspects has been asked to contact Sgt. Derek Poundstone at the Naugatuck Police Department by calling (203) 729-5221 or the Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.