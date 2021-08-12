Numerous Vehicles Burglarized While In Parking Lots Of Fairfield County Town, Police Say

Police are once again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove their key fobs after reports of numerous vehicle larcenies in parking lots in Fairfield County.

According to New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said that since January there have been 25 vehicles stolen and 30 thefts from vehicles in New Canaan.

One of those thefts took place on Friday, Aug. 6, when the owner of a Ford Escape reported a pocketbook was taken from the center console of her vehicle which was left unlocked.

The owner reported the larceny occurred on Thursday, August 5, between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while the vehicle was parked at the Country Club of New Canaan.

The purse contained a driver’s license, credit cards, social security card, cash, a debit card, and a checkbook, Krolikowski said.

A second report of larceny from a motor vehicle was reported to New Canaan Police on the same day that also took place on Thursday, Aug. 5 while the owner of a Chevy Equinox was parked at the New Canaan Mounted Troop on Carter Street. The vehicle was left unlocked. Several credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from the vehicle.

Two additional thefts were reported on Saturday, July 31 in town while the vehicles were parked in parking lots, he said.

"Thieves often target parking lots to look for valuables inside of vehicles," Krolikowski said.

In addition to locking your vehicle, Krolikowski said to make sure valuables are secured and never left in your vehicle.

"Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen," he added.

The Chief said to never hesitate to contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

