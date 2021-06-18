Numerous Pets Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

Firefighters worked quickly to rescue multiple pets from a Fairfield County home after a two-alarm blaze broke out overnight, officials announced.

Stamford firefighters were dispatched to a Lincoln Avenue home at 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, where there was a report of a house fire that had broken out.

Within minutes, officials said that crews went to work to knock down the flames, and as firefighters worked their way into the residence, several pets were located and safely rescued by crews.

According to Stamford FD Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, due to the need for additional personnel at the scene, a second alarm was called at 9:34 p.m. The fire was declared under control shortly thereafter.

Palmer said that crews remained on the scene to extinguish any lingering pockets of fire and the damage was contained to the second floor and attic space of the Lincoln Avenue residence.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the home or firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office.

