Norwalk Man Arrested On Warrant For DUI Following Earlier Two-Vehicle Crash In Westport

A Fairfield County man was arrested on a warrant for DUI involving a two-vehicle crash that took place earlier this year.

Jorge Sosa, 47, of Norwalk, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20, by Westport Police in connection with a crash that took place on Tuesday, April 21, in the area of 30 Charles Street, in Westport.

During the crash, both cars were traveling westbound on Charles Street when Sosa's vehicle struck the other from behind, Westport PD Lt. Anthony Prezioso said.

While speaking with Sosa, police said he reportedly exhibited physical clues consistent with being under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Based on the investigation, a search warrant was sought and granted for toxicology records for Sosa. Upon execution of the search warrant, the results obtained showed him to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit on the evening of the accident.

Following his arrest, Sosa was charged with DUI/alcohol/drug and following too closely.

He was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.