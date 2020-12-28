Nine Displaced After House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County house fire has left six adults and three children displaced.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, at the home located in the 1,000-block of North Avenue in Bridgeport.

The first responding units reported fire visible on the second floor of the home. All occupants were out on arrival, Bridgeport Director of Emergency Management Scott Appleby said.

The house next door was also damaged.

The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Division.

No injuries occurred at this incident.

The Red Cross will be providing lodging for the six adults and three children.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies, and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.

In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items, and more was provided.

Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

