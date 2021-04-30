New Hampshire Man In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff At Connecticut Hotel

After a standoff that lasted more than three hours, a New England man who was barricaded in a hotel room with a woman was arrested by police.

Jordan Pappalardo, age 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Monday, April 26, in Connecticut by Manchester Police after he told officers he had a gun and refused to come out of the Courtyard By Marriott, said Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police Department.

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. when officers attempted to contact Pappalardo who had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire, said Shea.

Upon contact, Pappalardo told officers he had a firearm and threatened to shoot officers. A perimeter was set up and the area rooms were evacuated.

Resources from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team responded and began communicating with Pappalardo.

A 20-year-old woman was also determined to be present in the room with Pappalardo.

Negotiators established phone contact with both Pappalardo and the woman.

After approximately three hours of negotiations, Pappalardo surrendered willingly and peacefully.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Pappalardo was charged with:

Breach of peace 2

Reckless endangerment

Two counts of threatening

Interfering with police

Fugitive from justice

He is currently being held on a $400,000 bond.

