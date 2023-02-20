New Fairfield School District Employee Accused Of Enticing, Sexually Assaulting Student

A 31-year-old school employee in Fairfield County is facing multiple charges after Connecticut State Police say an investigation determined she sexually assault a student and sent unsolicited sexual pictures.

On Monday, Feb. 20, at approximately 8:50 a.m., after learning of the active warrant for her arrest, Andie Rosafort turned herself in at Troop A in Southbury, where she was processed and charged with the following:

Second-degree sexual assault,

Enticing a minor by computer,

Risk of injury to a minor.

The New Fairfield Police Department was contacted by school administrators at New Fairfield High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after they had received information regarding possible inappropriate contact between an employee of the school system and a juvenile student. An investigation was initiated by the School Resource Officer and later assumed by State Police Major Crime detectives.

According to information release by state police:

During an interview, a parent of one of the victim’s friends told investigators that on Saturday, Jan. 14, while the parent was traveling out of state, their child had called them sounding upset.

According to the parent, their child had attended a gathering the night before at a residence in New Fairfield and during the gathering one of the child’s friends said they needed to leave but that they planned to return.

The parent further explained that their child's friend left the gathering and then was behaving oddly upon rejoining the group a short time later.

According to the parent, their child later learned that their friend had allegedly left the party to meet with an adult woman and that they believed the encounter was sexual in nature.

Based on the information provided by their child, the parent tentatively identified the woman as Andie Rosafort and promptly notified school officials.

During the investigation, the juvenile victim explained that they had been communicating through private messages on social media for several months, with an adult woman, who the victim later identified as Rosafort, who is a resident of New Fairfield.

Additionally, the victim explained that they had allegedly received unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos of Rosafort sent from a social media account.

The victim further alleged that Rosafort would send messages requesting images of them as well.

According to the victim, they were exchanging messages with Rosafort while attending a gathering at a friend’s home, on Friday, Jan.13, 2023, when Rosafort asked the victim to meet with her.

The victim further explained that Rosafort asked for the address of the victim’s location and allegedly drove to pick up the victim, arriving in an SUV-style vehicle.

The victim further alleged that Rosafort drove a short distance away and had contact of a sexual nature with the victim inside of the SUV.

According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable, exited the SUV, and immediately returned to the gathering at the friend’s house.

A juvenile witness who attended the gathering was interviewed by detectives and alleged that as they were helping the victim to block Rosafort on a social media application, they observed messages sent to the victim from Rosafort’s account.

In one of the messages described to investigators, Rosafort allegedly asked the victim if their friends knew where the victim was.

Detectives conducted an examination of the victim’s cell phone and discovered several screen recordings of videos on a social media platform containing explicit content and depicting an individual identified by investigators as Rosafort.

Investigators also obtained Rosafort’s cell phone data as well as records from a social media account associated with Rosafort and found photos and videos consistent in appearance with those described by the victim.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad applied for a warrant for Rosafort’s arrest, which was granted on Friday, Feb. 17.

Rosafort was later released on a $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, March 1, at Danbury Superior Court.

