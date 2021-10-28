Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Neighbor Saves Woman From Fairfield County House Fire During Nor'easter

Kathy Reakes
The fire. Photo Credit: Corey Gripp

A neighbor rescued an area woman whose house was on fire during the Nor'easter earlier this week.

The rescue took place around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 when the Fairfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cantebury Lane in Fairfield.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the exterior of an attached two-car garage on fire, said the Fairfield Fire Department. 

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to stop the spread of the fire into the structure, the department said.

"Due to the quick actions of the next-door neighbor, prior to the fire department's arrival, the occupant was safely outside and under the care of a supportive neighborhood during the drenching rain," the department said.

The rescuers reported hearing an arcing and popping sound which alerted them to look outside their window and witness the growing fire. 

"Their actions alerted the sleeping occupant of the exterior fire and guided her to safely exit the home," the department added.

The 20 firefighters on-scene contained the area of fire as others checked for extension into the house. 

This fire is currently being investigated by Fairfield’s Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Town’s Building Inspector.

