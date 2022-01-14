Nearly 40 Bags Of Fentanyl Found At CT School Where Student Overdosed

Police found nearly 40 bags of fentanyl hidden through a Connecticut school after a 13-year-old student overdosed on the drug.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Sport and Medical Academy School in Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, the overdose of the student 7th-grade student prompted a search of the school which turned up "approximately 40 bags of fentanyl."

The student remains unresponsive and in “grave condition” Boisvert said Friday, Dec. 14.

Two other 7th graders believed to be exposed to the drug were also transported to the hospital, officials said.

The drugs were collected by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and tested at their lab, which was confirmed to be fentanyl, Boisvert said.

The academy, located at 280 Huyshope Ave., is a college preparatory magnet school for students interested in sports and medical sciences.

