Multiple Shots Fired At Vehicles, House In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police are investigating a shooting in which bullets hit a Fairfield County residence and five vehicles.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, on the 20 block of East Walnut Street in Stamford.

When police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls from residents, they found that "numerous shots had been fired, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

No one was injured, but officers did recover a large number of shell casings, he said.

“The good news is nobody got hurt," Conklin said.

Unfortunately, witnesses were able to provide little information except to say that right after the shooting a vehicle sped away squealing its tires, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or doorbell video cameras to call the department at 203-977-4417.

