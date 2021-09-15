Multi-Vehicle CT Crash Leaves One Dead, One With Life-Threatening Injuries

A four-vehicle crash in Connecticut left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Hartford County on West Center Street in Manchester, police said.

According to Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police, responding officers found a four-car crash that left several vehicles heavily damaged and resulted in significant life-threatening injuries to several involved people.

A preliminary investigation showed that one vehicle was driving eastbound on West Center Street near the intersection of McKee Street and traveled into the oncoming lane of westbound traffic, striking a vehicle head-on.

Two westbound vehicles behind the vehicle struck head-on were then also struck.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as Vere Veira, age 40, of Hartford, sustained significant life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he later died, Shea said.

The operator of the second vehicle, a woman, also sustained significant life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. She remains in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle and a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The operator of the fourth vehicle was uninjured, Shea said.

Speed appears to have been a factor in this collision, he added.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Manchester Police Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.