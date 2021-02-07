Men In Stolen BMW Attempt To Steal Purses, Frighten CT Residents, Police Say

Two men in a stolen blue BMW have been linked to several frightening incidents in Connecticut.

The first incident took place in Hartford when a Raymond Road homeowner called police around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and reported to Windsor Locks Police that two unidentified men ran up her driveway toward her running car but were scared off and fled in the stolen vehicle, Windsor Locks Police said.

Minutes later a North Street homeowner called police saying the same vehicle had stopped at the end of her driveway and the two men walked up toward her house before being scared away.

A short time later the occupants of the same vehicle stole a purse out of a car just off Route 75 in Suffield, nearly running over the owner, police said.

Later in the evening, police said they could hear police broadcast reports involving the same vehicle along the I-84 corridor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.