Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Medical Building Bomb Threat Blamed On CT Man Whose Ex-Pal Was Getting Procedure

Jerry DeMarco
Anthony Spencer
Anthony Spencer Photo Credit: Paramus PD

A Connecticut man called in a bomb threat to a medical office where a former friend was having a procedure, said authorities who arrested him.

New Haven resident Anthony Spencer, age 32, left “several threatening phone messages” at the northbound Route 17 medical office in Paramus, New Jersey, Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg of the Paramus PD said.

“During one of these phone calls he stated that there was a bomb in the building,” Ehrenberg said. “Responding police units searched the building and found no suspicious items.”

Detective Sgt. Mike Cebulski identified and tracked down Spencer, who was “upset that a former friend of his was having a medical procedure done at this location and he wished to interrupt the procedure,” the chief said.

After surrendering at police headquarters, Spencer was charged with causing a false public alarm and sent to the Bergen County Jail. 

A judge released him, with conditions, less than 24 hours later.

