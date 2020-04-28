Masked Juveniles Take Police On High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Police are attempting to identify potential juvenile suspects driving a stolen vehicle who escaped capture following a high-speed chase involving numerous police departments.

The incident began in Bridgeport around 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 when a police officer came over the radio reporting that a vehicle just attempted to strike him as he was approaching it near Huntington Road and East Main Street, said Scott Appleby, Bridgeport's emergency management and communications director.

The vehicle, which was stolen out of Greenwich, began to flee at a high rate of speed leading police on a short pursuit towards I-95, Appleby said.

Once approaching the highway, Bridgeport called off the pursuit, however; all surrounding police departments, along with the state police, were provided the description of the vehicle and license plate, Appleby added.

A short time later, Westport police spotted a vehicle that matched the description traveling in their town. The vehicle again led officers on a pursuit through Westport and Norwalk until that pursuit was called off with vehicle speeding doing 110 mph.

Bridgeport and state police then spotted the vehicle exiting the highway and entering the PD Barnum Apartments, where officers located the vehicle unoccupied on Arthur St., police said.

"With the help of K-9 officers, multiple juveniles were detained, questioned, and turned over to their parents due to the difficulty of identifying the exact parties driving with the same face masks," Appleby said.

The stolen vehicle was detained for prints and evidence. Along with the recovered vehicle, two other key fobs were found on the juveniles matching other types of autos, Appleby said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

