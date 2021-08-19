Man's Toes Crushed During Accident At Fairfield County Recycling Plant

A 52-year-old man had his toes crushed during an industrial accident in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 1:340 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Fairfield County at a scrap metal recycling plant at 266 Knowlton St., in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

According to Appleby, the injury occurred when a steel box was lowered to the ground, causing a crushing injury to the toes of the man's left foot

He was treated on scene by Bridgeport Fire Units and transported by AMR.

It appears this was not the forklift itself that caused the injury but rather a steel box lowered to the ground.

