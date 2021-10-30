Man, Woman Nabbed For Robbery At CT Stop & Shop

A Connecticut man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing a supermarket using a taser.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, when the Old Saybrook Police Department in Middlesex County received a 911 call from an employee at the Super Stop & Shop, located at 105 Elm St.

According to Old Saybrook Chief of Police Michael A. Spera, the 911 caller reported that a woman was in the process of exiting the store with stolen merchandise. When confronted by store security, she pulled out a taser and then activated the taser in the direction of the store employee.

The woman then entered a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot and fled.

Old Saybrook Police intercepted the vehicle at Route One and Ingham Hill Road and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

The vehicle failed to stop and instead engaged officers in pursuit, the chief said.

The pursuit continued for several miles before the male driver stopped on Wall Street in Cromwell and fled on foot.

Officers pursued the man on foot, brought him to a stop, and took him into custody.

The woman, identified as Jessica Maloney, age 40, of Southington in Hartford County, who was inside the store, was taken out of the vehicle and placed under arrest without incident.

She was charged with:

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Robbery

Threatening

Larceny

Possession of narcotics

Possession of paraphernalia

Interfering with a police officer

She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Additionally, Maloney was found to have outstanding arrest warrants held by Middletown, Hartford, and Troop H.

The man was identified as Thomas Kaczmarski, age 47, of New Britain, in Hartford County.

He was charged with:

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless driving

DUI/drugs/alcohol

Throwing items while driving at police officers

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Interfering with a police officer

Possession of narcotics

Possession of paraphernalia

Kaczmarski is being held on a $150,000 Bond.

“This evening’s incident highlights the dangers that are present in society and how law enforcement does not hesitate to place themselves at risk to ensure that we maintain both the safety and quality of life our residents and visitors expect”, said Spera, “I am very proud of our police officers.”

