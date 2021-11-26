Contact Us
Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash, CT State Police Say

The intersection of Route 6 and Route 203 in the town of Wyndham Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fatal head-on crash at a busy Connecticut intersection left two dead and a third hospitalized, State Police said.

Tolland County resident James Bobbitt, age 91, of Mansfield Center, was driving east on Route 6 in the Town of Windham in Windham County as Thurl Hiltz, age 89 was driving in the opposite direction with Carlene Drysdale, age 90, of Livermore Falls, Maine in the front seat of his Chevrolet Impala shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. 

Bobbitt and Thurl were both transported to Windham Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, while Drysdale was pronounced dead at the scene. Bobbitt later was pronounced dead later in the afternoon at Hartford Hospital on Monday, Nov. 22.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police investigators at the Troop K barracks by calling (860) 465-5400.

