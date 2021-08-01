Man, Woman From Fairfield County Nabbed Stealing $2K In Merchandise From Macy's, Police Say

Man and woman from Fairfield County have been accused of allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from an area Macy's.

The Bridgeport residents, Janet Gonzalez, age 42, and Carlos Hernandez, age 32, were arrested on Tuesday, July 27, after shoplifting from the Westfield Trumbull Mall, then attempted to enter a stolen vehicle before running from police.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, the two left Macy’s with almost $2000 worth of unpaid-for clothing. Macy’s security initially attempted to stop them, but they left the store.

Trumbull Police officers were notified and assisted in apprehending Gonzalez who was in the parking lot and attempting to enter the driver’s side of a stolen Chevrolet Cruz, as Hernandez ran from the scene, Weir said.

Gonzalez had her right hand behind her back and squared off in an aggressive manner towards the arriving officer. The officer yelled for Gonzalez to stop, but she ran away from the officer and towards Macy’s security with an unknown object in her hand.

The officer gave chase and deployed their department-issued taser on Gonzalez resulting in her capture.

Hernandez was later apprehended by officers near the bus stop.

Trumbull EMS responded and transported Gonzalez to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation, per protocol, after taser deployment.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The Chevrolet Cruz was reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department on Monday, July 26.

Gonzalez was eventually brought to Trumbull Police Headquarters where she was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Hernandez, who is on probation, was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with an officer

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

