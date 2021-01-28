Man Who Took Police On High-Speed Pursuit Nabbed With Glock, Pot, Police Say

A man who took Connecticut State Police on a pursuit was arrested by police after another pursuit.

The incident began in New Haven County around 9:37 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, when a trooper assigned was patrolling I-84 in the City of Waterbury when he spotted a white 2018 Nissan Altima committing several traffic violations.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the operator, identified as Lukequann Bunch, 26, of Meriden, of the Nissan engaged troopers in a pursuit traveling through the traffic light at the bottom of the Exit 25A ramp.

Bunch then drove back onto the interstate after committing several traffic violations. He then began swerving in and out of travel lanes while traveling at a high rate of speed, state police said.

For the safety of the public, the pursuit was terminated after witnessing the hazardous driving behavior. Through investigative efforts, troopers were able to determine the location of the vehicle.

This information was shared with Meriden Police Department. Meriden patrol units located Bunch's vehicle and attempted to engage the suspect.

An officer located the vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 533 South Broad St. Bunch then fled the area into Wallingford.

The gun, magazine seized. Meriden Police Department

The crime Suppresssion Unit was able to locate the vehicle coming back into Meriden on Old Colony Road. They were able to follow the vehicle until it pulled into a driveway on Main Street.

With the assistance of the patrol division Bunch was taken into custody and police seized a Glock 91 with a high-capacity magazine and 30 grams of marjuana, the Meriden Police said.

Bunch was charged with the following :

Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer operating a motor vehicle without a license

Reckless driving

Engaging in pursuit

Charges by the state police are also pending.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

