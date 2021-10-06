Man Who Fell From Overpass Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Route 15, CT State Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed after falling off an overpass and being struck by a vehicle on Route 15, State Police said.

State Police troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Route 15 near exit 58 in the town of Woodbridge in New Haven County at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where there were reports of a body in the roadway.

According to police, upon arrival, troopers found New Haven resident Carmelo Agosto, age 42, whose body was in the right lane of the roadway after he was struck by the vehicle.

Police said that Agosto was involved in a separate crash on the Route 114 overpass, and he fell into the road for unknown reasons and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Agosto was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries, state police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police investigators in Troop I by calling (203) 393-4200.

