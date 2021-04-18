Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Man Wanted On Warrant Facing Drug, Other Charges In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 33-year-old New York man wanted on a warrant was arrested in Fairfield County for alleged possession of drugs and numerous other charges.
Westchester County resident William Porras, of Port Chester, was around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, by Greenwich Police after officers checked on a vehicle that was parked with its headlights and interior lights on, said Greenwich Police Captain Mark E. Zuccerella. 

According to Zuccerella, officers checked on the vehicle due to the high number of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles in the area.

When officers approached the car, they found Porras inside and asked for a driver's license. An investigation found that he had a revoked license, need an ignition interlock to operate a vehicle, and had an outstanding Prawn warrant, Zuccerella said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Porras was charged with:

  • Possession of hallicugeon
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving without a license
  • Improper parking
  • Operating without an interlock device

He is being held on a $5,000 bond which he could not post.

